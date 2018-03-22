Student athletes share experiences with School Board

Three of Shelter Island’s most accomplished student track stars came to Monday night’s Board of Education meeting to thank their coaches, administration and school board members for supporting a program they said has been one of the best experiences of their educational careers.

Joshua Green, Kal Lewis and Lindsey Gallagher have achieved major honors at state and federation championship meets. All are also scholar-athletes, having performed well in their sports and maintained high academic scores.

Lindsey, who is bound for Washington University in St. Louis, said without the track teams, she could never have had the extraordinary experiences, including the chance to travel to other venues, such as St. Louis, which inspired her to choose that city for her college studies.

Joshua, who will be at Farmingdale College in the fall, said the experience on the track team gave him an opportunity to enjoy a sport he loves and mentor younger teammates he might never have gotten to know as well.

Kal Lewis expressed sadness that the two seniors wouldn’t be around during his final two years in high school.

The three credited coaches Toby Green and Bryan Gallagher with the support they have given consistently to the track teams.

And Kal’s grandmother, former Island Councilwoman Chris Lewis, told the Board of Education the students have had “the most extraordinary coaches.”

As important as the achievements of the students have been, she said watching the way track team members “take care of each other” has been the most satisfying experience.

WELLNESS POLICY

The Board approved a revised wellness policy that is available for review on its website.

In other business, the Board of Education:

• Endorsed the selection of D & B Engineers of Woodbury, New York as architects for the District. McClave Engineering had been the district’s architects and have joined D & B, according to Mike Dunning, who oversees building and grounds responsibilities.

• Named The Retreat, the East Hampton-based center dealing with domestic abuse, as the focus of this year’s Decency campaign. The Retreat offers services to those who must be relocated from their homes for safety reasons and its clients will receive items such as toiletries from the students.

• Accepted a donation of a Casio Privia Keyboard from community member David Hoelzer.

• Thanked the Shelter Island Library staff for its assistance in helping to reorganize the school library.

• Approved an 11th grade trip to historical sites in New York City on April 17.