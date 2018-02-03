Storm strikes Shelter Island

According to the PSEG website, the Island has experienced no power outages so far from the nor’easter battering the East End.

Police Chief Jim Read said the power company’s “support has been great.”

The significant storm is bringing gusty winds of up to 70 mph in some places, heavy rain, and possible flooding throughout Long Island— and areas of snow elsewhere in the northeast.

Heavy rainfall of at least 2 to 4 inches is expected locally, according to the National Weather Service. A flood watch has been in effect since 6 a.m. on Friday and remains in effect until 6 a.m. on Saturday.

“Minor to locally moderate coastal flood expected this morning,” the NWS said in a coastal flood advisory, which is in effect until 1 p.m. on Friday.

Widespread moderate coastal flooding is expected, however, particularly along the southern and eastern bays on Long Island, Shelter Island and the North Fork during high tides. Water could be 2 to 3 1/2 feet above normal Saturday night, the NWS said.

Coastal flood warnings have been issued for Friday night at 6 to Saturday at 2 a.m., and again Saturday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 2 a.m.