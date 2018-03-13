Shelter Island weathering the snow storm

Late this afternoon Shelter Island Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said the nor’easter was beginning to wind down after dropping what he estimated was 10 inches of snow on the Island. He had heard a report of a lager amount of snow, noting that these were anecdotal reports.

The highway crews who had been out since early this morning had “most of the roads completed,” Mr. Card said, and those “roads were down to pavement.”

The last burst of snowfall was “total powder,” the chief said, as opposed to the wet, slushy stuff that stuck overnight and this morning.

Mr. Card has been consulting all day with Police Chief Jim Read, and both men reported no major events. As of 4 p.m., there was no power outages reported by PSEG, which was “a nice testament” to the power company, the chief said, noting the extensive tree trimming PSEG has done since the summer of 2017.

This is in stark contrast to the reported 6,682 customers on Long Island who are without power, mostly in Suffolk County. As of 11 a.m., PSEG said it restored service to 5,118 of the more than 12,193 customers affected by the storm overnight.

PSEG deployed 125 linemen from Quebec to assist during this nor’easter, the third one to hit Long Island in 10 days.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m.