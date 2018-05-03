Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Concealed carry

To the Editor:

In reviewing the voting record of Congressman Lee Zeldin, let us not forget that he is one of the co-sponsors of the H.R. 38 bill.

It is also known as the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 that authorizes someone who holds a concealed carry permit issued in one state to carry a concealed firearm in any state that also authorizes the carrying of a firearm.

It also overrides federal law concerning the concealed carry of a firearm into a school zone or onto federally-owned property.

Mr. Zeldin is one of the members of Congress who takes money from the NRA but refuses to take action to pass gun safety legislation.

Remember our vote to get rid of Mr. Zeldin is more powerful than the money given to the NRA. We deserve a representative who is available and listens to the people rather than the White House.

Don’t be fooled by his style that still includes not being present to his constituents beyond a moderator who selects and interprets their questions.

ELEANOR OAKLEY

Shelter Island

Deeply grateful

To the Editor:

We would like to thank the Shelter Island Fire Department, the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services, the Shelter Island Police Department and the Suffolk County Police helicopter crew for their quick and exceptional response to the rollover car accident on January 27.

Last but not least, we are deeply grateful to the Shelter Island community for their warm wishes and help.

THE RAMOS-NIEVES FAMILY

Shelter Island

Live forever

To the Editor:

This week we celebrated the life of Tom Morritt, who passed on February 16 during his annual winter trip to Florida. He will live forever in the hearts of everyone who knew him.

His quick wit, humor, willingness to participate and help whenever he was able, made him a special part of this community. He will be missed by his friends and family.

I want to express my sincere and deep appreciation for all the love and support my family and I were shown during this trying time and want to thank everyone who helped in so many ways in celebrating Tom’s life.

I wish to say a special thank you to Father Ron Wickey, Father Charles McCarron, Father Peter DeSanctis, American Legion Post 281, U.S. Navy, Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. A special thank you to Debbie Speeches, who worked so hard throughout the week helping us through this difficult time.

Thank you to everyone and God bless everyone.

BETTIANNE MORRITT

Shelter Island