Shelter Island Reporter Letter to the Editor

Gathering over short-term-rental restriction

To the Editor:

Do you care about your property rights, unnecessary regulation on Shelter Island and the negative impact the new short-term rental law has had, and will have, on your home and business?

Join friends and neighbors to welcome spring and discuss this important issue this weekend, Saturday, March 31, at the home of Shelly d’Arcambal, 8 Brander Parkway from 4 to 7 p.m. Donations of $50 or more requested. Amazing wines, appetizers, and every donation over $75 receives a homemade cheesecake or flourless chocolate cake for your holiday table. RSVP to mdarcambal@darcambal.com. Checks will be accepted at the door. Final Four Games will be on!

Learn more about the legal issues and how you can make an impact. Contrary to what was reported in the Reporter, the pending litigation does not in any way affect the Town Board’s authority to repeal this law. In fact, it would be great if the board were to repeal this law, based on community efforts instead of a court.

Have you signed the petition — which is 757 signers strong? Visit change.org and search: Support Short Term Rentals on Shelter Island and protect your propertwy rights!

KATHRYN O’HAGAN and MICHELE d’ARCAMBAL

Shelter Island