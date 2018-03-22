Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Scott E. Raynor of Shelter Island was stopped by police on Smith Street on March 18 and ticketed for driving an uninspected vehicle.

Accidents

On March 17 Anthony M. Reiter of Shelter Island was backing out of a driveway on Manwaring Road when he sideswiped a parked car registered to Andrew L. Steinmuller of Shelter Island. Damage was done to Mr. Reiter’s front bumper and quarter panel. Mr. Steinmuller’s vehicle sustained minor damage to the driver’s side rear quarter panel.

OTHER REPORTS

On March 13 police transported a prisoner from the Shelter Island Police Department to the Greenport ferry terminal for transfer of custody to Riverhead Town Police.

On March 13 and 14 police responded to two callers needing assistance getting from the floor to a standing position. No injuries were sustained.

On March 14 an officer assisted a caller who had locked keys in a car, conducted the lunch with an officer program as part of community outreach and responded to a call reporting a loose dog in the Center. The dog’s owner picked it up.

Police responded to three activated alarm calls on March 15. An alarm at a South Ferry residence was activated; upon arrival police found the caretaker on the scene who entered the correct password. In the Heights a residential alarm was set off and upon arrival police found a caretaker who was setting mouse traps. A fire alarm was activated in the Center. Before arrival police were notified by the caretaker with the correct password.

Also on March 15, police responded to a call about loud machinery. Upon arrival they found that the neighbor had been using a wood chipper. The neighbor was notified of the complaint.

On the same day a caller reported that a friend had notified him that the front door of his residence was open. The friend had reportedly closed the door and police found the home secure upon arrival.

Police conducted D.A.R.E. classes to 5th and 7th graders at Shelter Island School on March 15.

On March 16 a caller reported finding a deer with a broken leg in the yard. When police arrived the deer ran into the woods on three legs.

The next day a caller reported an injured deer in the Center that appeared to have an arrow in its rear quarter. Police responded and couldn’t find the deer and stated that bow hunting in the area is not authorized at this time. It remained unconfirmed if it was an arrow.

On March 17 police responded to an alarm activated at a residence in the Center. Upon arrival officers found that the door was unlocked, not closed properly and had been blown open. No signs of criminal activity were found.

On the same day a 911 call from a Montclair residence was confirmed to be an accident due to phone problems and a caller from HiLo reported multiple vehicles driving up and down the road.

On March 18 police stopped a vehicle in the Center for no front license plate. The driver was released on a verbal warning to properly affix the plate.

On March 19 police returned a kayak from the impound center to the owner.

Police assisted three callers with documentation during the week. One reported a dispute over marital property and made a report containing allegations that had yet to be verified. Another caller reported that his children were supposed to have visitation with him and another reported his tenant was in default of an expired lease.

During the week police conducted radar enforcement. Two verbal warnings were issued. They also conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center that resulted in two verbal warnings and in the Heights where no violations were observed.

AIDED CASES

On March 15 police responded to a caller who refused medical attention from Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service (EMS). EMS teams transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 16 and two people on March 17.

Police responded to a caller in need of help who refused medical attention. No injuries were sustained.