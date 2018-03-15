Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Accidents

On March 6 Michael J. Boben of Shelter Island was traveling on North Ferry Road when a deer ran out of a wooded area and into the front of the vehicle. The vehicle sustained damage in excess of $1,000.

Summonses and Arrests

Danilo Contreras Lazo of Flanders was stopped on South Ferry Road on March 10 for failure to display a New York State inspection sticker and was ticketed for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was then arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, a misdemeanor. He was processed and released on $250 station house bail and directed to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

Distracted Driving Enforcement

During the week officers conducted radar and distracted driving enforcement in the Center and in West Neck. No violations were observed, but police issued one verbal warning on March 8 in the Center for disobeying a stop sign.

Police Service

Police helped a caller gain entry to a vehicle after locking keys in the car on March 6.

On the same day in Menantic, police assisted a caller with jump starting a car but found no success due to other electrical problems. The caller was then escorted to another vehicle.

On March 8, a caller reported falling and needed assistance getting up. Police assisted; the caller sustained no injuries.

Police assisted the Westhampton Beach Police Department with parade detail for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 10.

Other Reports

On March 6, police investigated a 911 call coming from a residence in the Center. They found the house secure and vacant.

On the same day, they also responded to a call reporting a trespass in West Neck. Police found negative results with no signs of trespass apparent.

On March 6 and 7 police responded to two calls requesting well-being checks. Police found no problems.

On March 7 police responded to a call reporting a running engine on South Ferry Road. Police located a commercial dredging vessel running with all lights on.

Police received a call on the same day requesting additional patrols in the Center due to suspected unlawful entry of a residence. The caller told police he would be setting up cameras outside the home but still wants additional police patrol in the evening and overnight hours.

Police assisted a person requesting records from the department on March 7. The person was directed to a police clerk who obtained the documents.

On March 7, police received a call reporting a crane doing damage to asphalt in a driveway and notified the Shelter Island Highway Department to place flashing barricades at a West Neck location for flooding.

Police responded to an alarm activated at a Silver Beach residence on March 7. They found a caretaker on the premises and determined that the alarm was set off by high winds blowing on the basement door. Callers reported receiving several harassing phone calls on March 7. Police spoke with suspects and advised them to stop the phone calls or further police action would be taken. The suspects agreed to stop making the calls.

On March 7 in Dering Harbor, a caller reported a tree fallen across the road near Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

The Dering Harbor Village Highway Department was on the scene with a backhoe removing the tree.

Also in Dering Harbor and on the same day, a caller reported a low hanging wire. PSEG and Cablevision were both notified.

A West Neck caller requested that police use radar enforcement in the early morning and afternoon hours. The caller reported speeding from commercial vehicles in the area.

On March 8, callers reported water coming from a garage door of a Silver Beach residence, an injured deer and a dog at large. Both animal incidents were in the Center.

On March 9 a caller reported losing a trailer license plate.

On March 11 callers reported a large tree limb hanging on power lines in Hay Beach and a dead deer on the side of the road in Longview.

On the same day, an anonymous caller left found property at the police station window. Police contacted a family member of the person who lost the property who agreed to pick up the property.

Also on March 11, a caller reported hearing gunshots. Police determined the shots to be a result of hunting at the Town Recycling Center.

Aided Cases

On March 7, Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital (ELIH) and one person to Southampton Hospital. They also transported one person from ELIH.