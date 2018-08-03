Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Scott A. Gonzales Jr. of Greenport was stopped by police on New York Avenue on March 1 and ticketed for failure to comply with a posted weight sign.

Accidents

On March 5 two minor accidents occurred with damages estimated under $1,000. Carolyn A. Rusin of New York City struck a deer on North Ferry Road. The deer was dead when police arrived. Mary Dwyer of Shelter Island called police to report a minor accident on North Ferry Road involving a second vehicle.

On March 5, a vehicle registered to Daniel B. Rassmussen of Shelter Island was reported struck by an unknown vehicle while parked in the school parking lot.

On February 26 Valentin Abrogar Iglopas of the Bronx was traveling northbound on Ram Island Road when the vehicle was struck by a deer. Damages to the driver’s front side of the vehicle were estimated at over $1,000.

On February 28 Julio Lopez Jr. of Shelter Island was traveling on Gardiners Bay Drive when the vehicle came into contact with a deer. Damages to the driver’s-side door, quarter panel and fender estimated to be over $1,000.

On March 4 Edward F. Brennan of Shelter Island was traveling on South Midway Road when he struck a deer that ran in front of the vehicle. No injuries occurred and the deer ran away. Damages are estimated to be over $1,000.

Other Reports

Two dogs at large were reported in West Neck on February 27. Police returned the dogs to the owner and advised that continued incidents will result in enforcement.

Police received a report from Southold Police Department of an aircraft in distress in Westmoreland on February 27. Police searched the area and also Klenawicus airfield with negative results.

On February 28 police provided a well-being check for a caller’s family member and also provided an escort for a second caller.

During the week officers conducted radar and distracted driving enforcement in the Center and the Heights.

Also on March 1, the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm at a Shorewood home, set off by workers sanding floors.

On the same day, a Center caller reported that a yard service company cutting a neighbor’s trees cut down two trees along the property line that belonged to the caller.

Police investigated a case of fraud at a bank’s request on March 1.

On March 2 a caller notified police that a chain had been hung across a common driveway in the Center that was restricting a fire access road.

On the same day, an alarm was set off at a Shorewood residence. Police responded to find that a worker had put in an incorrect alarm code.

Police received seven calls on March 2 and 3 about six fallen trees and one report of pole wires tangled in a tree.

On March 3 police provided civil documentation for family court.

On the same day a caller reported a downed cable wire. Cablevision was notified.

An anonymous caller from Dering Harbor reported the scent of gas on March 4. The cause was a newly installed gas tank.

On March 5 a caller reported hazardous conditions in the Heights due to a pothole.

On the same day, a caller reported that he had been notified by his alarm company that a motion sensor at his West Neck residence had been set off. Responders found no problems at the home.

On March 6 police responded to a call about items found on a Hay Beach parking lot. The items were paint balls that had been used in a lawful manner.

During the week a caller reported a lost identification card. Police also assisted a driver with jump starting a vehicle, helped three people who had locked their keys in their cars, assisted a caller with an oxygen tank and assisted a driver who ran out of fuel.

Aided Cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 5.