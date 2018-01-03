Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Michelle E. Buckley, 48, of Shelter Island was arrested on February 26 on two active bench warrants.She had been charged with falsely reporting an incident. She was re-arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen Rosenblum presiding, released on her own recognizance and instructed to appear in court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Otto E. Zeth of Greenport was stopped on West Neck Road on February 21 and ticketed for unlicensed operation and for driving an uninspected vehicle.

On the same day John P. Olinkiewicz of Shelter Island was given a summons on South Ferry Road for operating an uninspected vehicle.

Aidan Monti of Shelter Island was given two tickets on February 21 on Jaspa Road for speed not reasonable or prudent and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Three drivers were issued summonses on February 23: Roque J. Ochoa Lopez of Greenport for speeding on South Ferry Road, 54 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone, and for unlicensed driving; Joshua E. Helfand of East Hampton for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device; and Jonathan V. Sanchez Soriano of East Hampton for speeding on St. Mary’s Road, 46 mph in a 35-mph zone, failure to stop at a stop sign and unlicensed operation.

OTHER REPORTS

A Cartwright caller reported a missing cat on February 20. The animal control officer was notified, and the caller later confirmed the cat had been found.

Police followed up on a call regarding a telephone pole hazard in the Center on February 20; the responding officer found a new pole had been installed.

On February 21, the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a smoke alarm at a Heights residence and determined that the alarm was set off as a result of a puff-back from a wood-fired chimney.

A caller told police on February 21 that there was a light on at a vacant pool house. Police investigated and found no sign of any criminal act.

On February 22, a Center business reported a petit larceny. Police located the suspect; prosecution was declined, pending restitution.

Police said on February 23 that a caller’s report of multiple alleged child abuses was unfounded.

The SIFD responded to a fire alarm at a West Neck residence the next day; the fire chief called it a false alarm.

A motion detector set off a burglary alarm at a Heights home on February 24; police said the premises were secure.

A dog at large was reported in Westmoreland on February 24; police were unable to locate it.

Police assisted with the transitions of caretakers at a residence on February 25.

On February 26, police received an annonymous letter about vehicular violations.

On the same day, police followed up on a complaint about parking on a job site in the Center.

Police also investigated a case of possible trespass and criminal mischief in the Center on February 26; the complaint was unfounded, police said.

During the week officers conducted distracted driving enforcement and radar enforcement in the Center and West Neck.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported seven people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 20, 23 and 24.