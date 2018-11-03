Shelter Island featured letter of the week

Why?

To the Editor:

When does it stop — the raping of what is so little left of this Island’s trees and open land?

I can’t even look at the eyesore on Route 114 Janalyn Travis-Messer created. And now she plans to build yet more rental units around the Island according to the article in the Reporter (March 1, “Rental house under construction on Route 114”).

Yes, rental units surely are needed here, but why, why, why must we build new construction, which always seems to entail the clear cutting of entire lots, when there must be dozens of available buildings already here for this purpose?

MARGARET KOLLER

Shelter Island