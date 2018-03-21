School Board looking at $11.7 million budget

Islanders are likely to be looking at an $11.7 million budget for the 1018-19 school year that would increase the amount funded by taxpayers 2.09 percent for a total dollar increase of $211,370.

The proposal outlined at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting by school business official Idowu Ogundipe would not go above the state-imposed cap on increases in the tax levy, he said.

The $11.7 million budget would increase total spending by $387,220 over the current year’s spending, Mr. Ogundipe said.

To make up the difference between what taxpayers provide and the balance of proposed spending, the proposal calls for using $770,596 from the fund balance — unallocated and unspent money from previous years. State aid is expected to be $600,693 leaving taxpayers to pick up the balance of $10.34 million.

Only four of the seven members of the Board of Education were present Monday night and they raised no questions about the proposal. Board members polled the other three members not in attendance Monday night to see if they wanted one more meeting, but all agreed they are comfortable with the budget proposal as it stands. There were no questions from audience members.

Superintendent Christine Finn pointed out that members have had information throughout the process and there have only been minor changes since the initial draft.

The only major numbers filled in since the early budget talks began were those for benefits that are non-negotiable, but came in at slightly less than expected, Ms. Finn said.

On April 18, the Board of Education expects to adopt the budget proposal that will appear on the ballot in May and to hold a formal budget hearing on May 7.

Voting takes place between noon and 9 p.m. May 15.

What the proposed school board bud get, if passed, would mean to taxpayers

• An increase from $296.82 to $299.85 for a house valued at $100,000.

• An increase from $1,484 to $1,499 on a house valued at $500,000.

• An increase from $2,523 to $2,549 on a house valued at $850,000.

•An increase from $2,968 to $2,998 On a house valued at $1 million.

Source: Shelter Island Board of Education