Richard’s Almanac: Good Island eating all winter long

I mentioned in a column a few weeks ago that March is National Nutrition Month and gave some tips on how we seniors can get meals that are really beneficial for our aging selves.

Senior Center director Laurie Fanelli passed on some interesting and enlightening comments on Island places to eat during the winter months.

She surveyed Island residents who regularly attend the activities at the Senior Center. These activities include mahjong, poker and the Silver Circle. Laurie noted that her respondents purchase their nutritious meals regularly and that they are in addition to the Dinner Bell luncheons served twice weekly at the Presbyterian Church.

According to her survey, three entrees are offered every Wednesday at the pharmacy lunch counter.

“Meals are generous and always delicious,” one respondent said, adding that their pot roast “was the best I ever had.”

“You have to order early on Wednesdays or you lose out,” Laurie said.

Another place she mentioned is the American Legion.

“The group extolled the ‘out of this world’ meals, amazing entrees, to-die-for desserts and reasonably priced drinks,” Laurie said, adding that they recommended chef Rose’s lasagna and all of her other entrees and commended chef Stephanie on her delicious Lenten-friendly meals.

I am told that the Legion has a Cheers-like atmosphere that is warm and friendly and a “great place to spend an evening.”

Another place on the list “where everybody knows your name” is the Islander.

The survey showed that there’s a “friendly staff serving from early morning until 9 p.m., with all plates abundantly prepared. Favorites include breakfasts, the burgers, pulled pork and the chicken quesadilla.”

Regulars at the Islander have their own coffee cups hanging on a rack.

Isola has reasonably priced good meals Laurie explained, noting that all “loved the chicken parmesan. The pasta meals were great and a good value. Each Sunday they feature their gravy — another name for tomato sauce.”

All agreed that Commander Cody’s Seafood Restaurant has delicious meals any way they’re cooked.

“Many former weekenders, now full time residents, remember driving out with thoughts of a great fish meal from Jimmy’s,” Laurie said.

“But fish is not the only item there,” she said, adding that “the southern fried chicken is just out of this world and unable to top according to the survey report.”

So this is a partial low-down on nutritious eats around here in the winter.

I know there are other places and we’ll have to get data on them for next time.