Ready for the World Cup 2042

A lone Islander, Cayman Morehead, proud son of Nicholas and Paige Clark Morehead, was a member of the Southampton Youth Services championship team that defeated East Hampton on March 24.

Cayman, seen above kneeling next to Coach Leo, is a 3rd grader at the Shelter Island School and was part of the team made up from various schools in the area.

Cayman played goalie in the team’s 4-3 championship win, capping an undefeated season.

Assistant coach Amy Mobius, who works as a physical therapist at Project FIT, is seen standing behind her team.