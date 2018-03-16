Pinewood derby: It’s all downhill from here

Saturday, March 10 was the running of the annual Pinewood Derby on Shelter Island sponsored by Cub Scout Pack 56 and held at the American Legion Hall. This year, the Girl Scouts were invited to join in the fun by competing in their own race.

And the winners were:

For the Cub Scouts: first place Joseph Rasmussen, second place Johnny Gurney, third place Ryan Sanwald, fourth place Lucas Reiter, fifth place C.J. Drake, sixth place Michael Kotula, seventh place William Marshall and eighth place Jasper Samuelson.

For the Girl Scouts: first place Callie Tyler, second place Elena Schack, third place Victoria Hernandez, fourth place Mae Brigham, fifth place Jade Samuelson, sixth place Lauren Gibbs and seventh place Kaity Gulluscio.