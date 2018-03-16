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Around the Island

Pinewood derby: It’s all downhill from here

By Reporter Staff

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS | A quartet of cars crosses the finish line during the Pinewood Derby at the American Legion Hall on March 10, 2017.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS | A quartet of cars crosses the finish line during the Pinewood Derby at the American Legion Hall on March 10, 2017.

Saturday, March 10 was the running of the annual Pinewood Derby on Shelter Island sponsored by Cub Scout Pack 56 and held at the American Legion Hall. This year, the Girl Scouts were invited to join in the fun by competing in their own race. 

And the winners were:

The winning Cub Scouts.
The winning Cub Scouts.

For the Cub Scouts: first place Joseph Rasmussen, second place Johnny Gurney, third place Ryan Sanwald, fourth place Lucas Reiter, fifth place C.J. Drake, sixth place Michael Kotula, seventh place William Marshall and eighth place Jasper Samuelson.

The winning Girl Scouts.
The winning Girl Scouts.

For the Girl Scouts: first place Callie Tyler, second place Elena Schack, third place Victoria Hernandez, fourth place Mae Brigham, fifth place Jade Samuelson, sixth place Lauren Gibbs and seventh place Kaity Gulluscio.

031518_VF_PinewoodDerby_boy scouts
Four competitors nervously watch at the finish line.

 

031518_VF_PinewoodDerby_more girl scouts
Jumping for joy at a successful run.

 

031518_VF_PinewoodDerby_pre race_ cars medals and trophys
Checking out the prizes.
031518_VF_PinewoodDerby_some cars
Gentlemen (and ladies) … start your engines!