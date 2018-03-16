Busing to be provided for OLH students

A year ago, parents of students attending Our Lady of the Hamptons School lost their bid to get free busing for their children. The school was just beyond the 15-mile radius requiring the Shelter Island District to provide transportation.

But this year, one Our Lady of the Hamptons student lives 14.8 miles from the parochial school in Southampton and is, therefore, eligible for the busing.

Accordingly, a bus will be provided for approximately 10 students who make the same trip.

Superintendent Christine Finn said $68,000 has been put into the draft budget to account for the busing and ferry fare. At the same time, she’s hoping to negotiate that figure down.

In other school district news, Friday was the first day for candidates wishing to serve on the Shelter Island Board of Education to pick up petitions that must be signed by at least 25 qualified voters.

Members Kathleen Lynch and Susan Binder are each completing a three-year term. Ms. Lynch has confirmed her intent to seek a second term while Ms. Binder has not yet been reached.

Those who want to run for a Board of Education seat have until 5 p.m. Monday, April 16, to return their completed petitions to the school office.

Friday was also the last day for anyone who might have wanted to place a proposition on the ballot to do so and none were received.

j.lane@sireporter.com

o run for a Board of Education seat have until 5 p.m. Monday, April 16, to return their completed petitions to the school office.

j.lane@sireporter.com