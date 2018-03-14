Obituary: John B. Lewis

John B. Lewis

John B. (Jay) Lewis died on March 7 at home in New York City with his wife, Kirsten, at his side.

Jay came to Shelter Island for 40 years, first in the summers and then after retirement he divided his time between Shelter Island and New York City.

Born on March 7, 1935, Jay grew up in Locust Valley, New York, graduated from Princeton in 1957 and spent his entire career with Citibank, working in Caracas, Venezuela (where he met Kirsten), Nassau, Bahamas, Doha, Qatar, Athens, Greece, Beirut, Lebanon, Khartoum, Sudan, Santiago, Chile, Sao Paulo, Brazil, London, UK and New York City.

Jay served on the Heights Property Owners Corporation board for seven years as treasurer and chairman. He was a member of the Shelter Island Yacht Club and the Shelter Island Association.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years; his sons John (Laura) and David (Jeanne); and five grandchildren, Hannah, Hillary, Jack, Parker and Margot.