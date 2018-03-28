You’re viewing an archive piece

Featured Story

Islanders turn out to honor one of their own — Barry Ryder

By

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO The crowd before the ceremony at the firehouse.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO The crowd before the ceremony at the firehouse.

The community turned out in great numbers at the Center Firehouse on March 24 to honor one of their own who served the Island selflessly.

Barry Ryder, a lifelong resident of Shelter Island, passed away on January 8, 2018 after a brief illness.

An employee of the Shelter Island Highway Department for 32 years, Barry was a dedicated member of the Shelter Island Fire Department for over 30 years, serving as chief from 1991 to 1992 and again from 2005 to 2006.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. addressing the crowd.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. addressing the gathering.

 

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO A moment of silence remembering a friend and his contributions to his community.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO A moment of silence remembering a friend and his contributions to his community.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO A new Highway Department truck named in Barry's honor.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO A new Highway Department truck named in Barry’s honor.

 