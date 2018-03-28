Islanders turn out to honor one of their own — Barry Ryder

The community turned out in great numbers at the Center Firehouse on March 24 to honor one of their own who served the Island selflessly.

Barry Ryder, a lifelong resident of Shelter Island, passed away on January 8, 2018 after a brief illness.

An employee of the Shelter Island Highway Department for 32 years, Barry was a dedicated member of the Shelter Island Fire Department for over 30 years, serving as chief from 1991 to 1992 and again from 2005 to 2006.