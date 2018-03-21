Island ready for spring, ‘pain in the neck’ nor’easter

UPDATE: Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. has declared that as of 5 p.m. there is to be no on street parking in Shelter Island Heights and he has declared a snow emergency in the rest of the town as of 6 p.m. so that his crew can clear roads and get them sanded and salted.

Calling this fourth nor’easter in a row “a pain in the neck,” Shelter Island Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said he’s watching the track of today’s storm before making any declarations.

Nonetheless, he said his department has plenty of sand and salt on hand and his crew is ready to do battle if the anticipated snowfall moves in as predicted.

The first step, if needed, would be to declare a snow emergency in Shelter Island Heights where residents would be asked to remove vehicles parked on roadways.

A snow emergency asks that all but emergency vehicles remain off the roads and people stay put so highway crews are able to do their work of clearing and sanding roads.