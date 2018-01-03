Island readies for possible nor’easter

Ominous weather predictions about a nor’easter named Riley that could result in heavy winds and rain beginning late Thursday night and lasting throughout Saturday has Shelter Island preparing to deal with possible consequences.

If the storm track holds, there could be flooding and downed wires resulting from winds that could be as high as 50 or 60 mph at times.

PSEG will have a crew on Shelter Island to deal with outages here.

“PSEG works throughout the year to prepare for extreme weather and prevent outages by storm hardening the energy grid, trimming trees away from power lines and enhancing technology,” according to a statement released by the utility company.

PSEG advises residents to avoid downed wires and not to drive over them or to touch anything that may be in contact with a downed wire. You can report the downed wire by calling the 24-hour emergency hotline at 1-800-490-0075.

If you want to receive reports from the company during a storm you can get text messages by texting REG to PSEGLI. You can also report outages via text by sending a message that simply reads OUT to the same number.

The company’s outage center has storm safety tips and you can access outages in this area through the PSEG-LI website that contains a map showing the area and approximate number of outages.