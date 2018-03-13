Island prepares for snow storm; school, library closed

Shelter Island braced for a late winter storm Tuesday morning, with forecasts of six to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow.

Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said early this morning that crews had been called in to “start moving the snow. We’re trying to stay ahead of it.”

His department was ready for a storm that could drop two inches an hour onto the Island, he said.

Shelter Island School is closed. Shelter Island Pubic Library Director Terry Lucas announced at 6:45 a.m. that the library would be closed for the day.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Suffolk County through Tuesday at 6 p.m. Travel is not recommended.

Bands of moderate to heavy snow will continue to develop across the area Tuesday morning with snowfall rates increasing, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Road conditions will deteriorate through the morning commute. Visibilities will continue to drop and could be as low as one-quarter of a mile at times, according to the NWS.

The winds picked up even last night from the north at about around 22 mph. Gusts of up to 40 mph are expected. The high temperature today is expected to reach 34 Tuesday.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.