Island Artist: The age of Anthropocene

The work of Shelter Island artist Janet Culbertson is included in a new climate-themed group show on view at the Ann Street Gallery in Newburgh, New York. Human influence on the planet is so profound that scientists have coined our time on Earth the Anthropocene — the age of humans. The exhibit, entitled “Anthropocene,” features work by 24 eco artists.

Inspired by a variety of ecological disasters, the works featured in the exhibition are the creative response of the artists working in a variety of disciplines. They are utilizing their art as a vehicle to raise awareness of the wide-ranging issues related to anthropogenic climate change: flooding, tropical storms, droughts, desertification, vanishing species and human pollution.

The show opened February 24 at the gallery and will remain on view through April 7. According to an email from Ms. Culbertson, The National Academy of Sciences in Washington D.C. will write about the show in an upcoming magazine.

“What a catchy title like ‘Anthropocene’ can do,” she noted.

Ann Street Gallery (104 Ann Street, Newburgh) is located at Safe Harbors of the Hudson, a mixed-use, non-profit housing and arts redevelopment project. For more information, visit annstreetgallery.org.