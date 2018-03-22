Highway superintendent urges caution while driving

When Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. called the Reporter early this morning he started by saying “I’m officially not calling you any more.”

After the fourth nor’easter recent weeks, Mr. Card and his crews will be happy to see the back of this spring storm after some long days and longer nights clearing roads and keeping Islanders safe.

Snowfall totals were not as bad as predicted, and without any wind there were few drifts to contend with.

“The snow is wet and heavy but dropping straight down,” the superintendent said.

Some Island roads were still treacherous for driving, he cautioned. Some had been cleared by highway crews “down to the pavement,” others had packed ice and other roads were “very slushy,” Mr. Card said.

Slow and careful was the way to go, he said.