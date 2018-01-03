Friday Night Dialogues: Behind the scenes and marine advocacy

The early March lineup for the library’s Friday Night Dialogues series includes a film that offers a new look behind the scenes at last year’s school musical and an informative talk about local marine advocacy.

On Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m., Shelter Island’s multi-talented artist Peter Waldner will treat his audience to an updated version of his film “Behind Curtains,” which documents the making of the Shelter Island School’s 2017 spring production, “Curtains.”

Mr. Waldner, well known for his cartoons in the Shelter Island Reporter, explains how film is one of his favorite mediums. He loves being able to “capture moments.”

Working from about 120 hours of film, Mr. Waldner and his long-time friend, film editor Bob Volpe, polished and refined the documentary to under one hour. The viewer is treated to musical montages, bloopers, interviews and behind the scene footage of the student participants and their mentors.

Students, parents, grandparents and all theater lovers are invited to enjoy the film at Friday Night Dialogues on March 2 at 7 p.m. in the library’s lower level Community Room. The event is free although donations are greatly appreciated. For details, call (631) 749-0042.

The following week, marine biologist Robert A. DiGiovanni Jr., chief scientist at the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMCS), will speak about protecting marine mammals and sea turtles.

Mr. DiGiovanni was performing a necropsy on a bottlenose dolphin when he found himself talking to an interested bystander about marine debris. The bystander left and he thought nothing more about it. A half-hour later the woman returned from a beach walk carrying balloons and other kinds of plastic debris. She made a connection. For Mr. DiGiovanni, increasing awareness of marine debris is a good first step in solving the problem.

On Friday, March 9 at 7 p.m. Mr. DiGiovanni will present an information session, “Getting Started with AMCS,” on marine mammals and how we can provide them with a safer environment. His talk will cover what his organization does and how the public can get involved, including joining its volunteer program, participating in a beach cleanup, attending lectures and more.

In his work for AMCS, Mr. DiGiovanni has responded to reports of between 4,500 and 5,000 strandings of seals, sea turtles, whales and dolphins. AMCS not only responds to strandings but also conducts health assessment projects, performs necropsies, provides initial treatment on cold-stunned sea turtles, conducts live whale and dolphin rescues, and captures and collects air, sea and land based data.

Mr. DiGiovanni notes that the biggest misconception the public has is that animals want to interact with humans. He recommends staying 50 yards away from wild animals. Most observations can be done by telephoto lens or binoculars and we should give animals space to “do their natural thing,” he said. Reporting to the AMCS is very useful in providing the bigger picture.

According to Mr. DiGiovanni, awareness comes first. Once you do a beach cleanup, you are more likely to see debris. This awareness can lead to simple changes in behavior that can positively impact the environment. That’s why working with and engaging communities is part of the mission of the AMCS.

Come to this Friday Night Dialogue to hear more about how you can help the effort to ensure the long-term survival of critical members of our ocean ecosystems.

Next up: On Friday, March 16 we will be screening “Portrait of a Lady,” a documentary about artists depicting Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. The documentary’s producer Walter Bernard will speak. The film is presented by the Hamptons Take 2 Documentary Film Festival.

SUBMITTED BY LIBRARY STAFF