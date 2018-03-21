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Around the Island

Everyone is Irish on the isle of green

By Annette Hinkle

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS | Doing the cooking honors in the kitchen (above) were, from left, Fred Ogar, Western Bascome, Mr. Ogar’s son-in-law Henry Jacobs and Father Peter DeSanctis, pastor of Our Lady of the Isle Church.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS | Doing the cooking honors in the kitchen (above) were, from left, Fred Ogar, Western Bascome, Mr. Ogar’s son-in-law Henry Jacobs and Father Peter DeSanctis, pastor of Our Lady of the Isle Church.

It’s a time-honored St. Patrick’s Day tradition here on Shelter Island — the annual corned beef and cabbage dinner — and this year was no exception. Sponsored by members of the American Legion and Our Lady of the Isle Church, there were two seatings at the Legion Hall on March 16 for those who couldn’t get enough of the traditional Irish fare (and beverages).

By all reports, it was the biggest event yet with 157 diners served at the Legion and another 12 opting for take out meals. The dinner and the 50/50 raffle raised a total of $3,600 which, after expenses, will be donated to the Shelter Island Food Pantry.

Getting into the spirit of the season.
Getting into the spirit of the season.
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Enjoying the festive environment were Janet Carlson, Margaret Dooley, Andra Macdonald and Sharon Moritz.
Kaitlyn Gulluscio serving up a plate of corned beef goodness.
Kaitlyn Gulluscio serving up a plate of corned beef goodness.
50/50 raffle ticket salesman Ron Lucas plied his wares throughout the evening.
50/50 raffle ticket salesman Ron Lucas plied his wares throughout the evening.
Ryan Sanwald and Lexi Bartilucci at the foosball table.
Ryan Sanwald and Lexi Bartilucci at the foosball table.
The Bartilucci and Sanwald families at the feast.
The Bartilucci and Sanwald families at the feast.
The Dooher family with lucky shamrocks.
The Dooher family with lucky shamrocks.
Audrey Marshall with Vivian and Gary Gershon.
Audrey Marshall with Vivian and Gary Gershon.