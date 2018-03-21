Everyone is Irish on the isle of green

It’s a time-honored St. Patrick’s Day tradition here on Shelter Island — the annual corned beef and cabbage dinner — and this year was no exception. Sponsored by members of the American Legion and Our Lady of the Isle Church, there were two seatings at the Legion Hall on March 16 for those who couldn’t get enough of the traditional Irish fare (and beverages).

By all reports, it was the biggest event yet with 157 diners served at the Legion and another 12 opting for take out meals. The dinner and the 50/50 raffle raised a total of $3,600 which, after expenses, will be donated to the Shelter Island Food Pantry.