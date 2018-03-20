East End forecast calls for a foot of snow Wednesday

The National Weather Service has increased the snow accumulations in the forecast for the fourth nor’easter expected to hit the area in as many weeks.

Parts of the East end could see 10 to 15 inches, according to Faye Morrone, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. Previously, 4 to 7 inches of snow were expected on the North Fork.

“We have increased snowfall amounts for most of Long Island, and all of the East End in particular,” she said late Tuesday afternoon.

A winter storm warning, which calls for 9 to 12 inches in Suffolk County, is now in effect from 6 a.m. on Wednesday to 6 a.m. on Thursday.

There will be less mixing of sleet and rain in the beginning of the coastal storm, Ms. Marone said. The storm is trending “toward more of an all-snow event,” she added.