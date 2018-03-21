Early dismissal from school due to nor’easter

The Shelter Island School District announced early this morning that all students would be dismissed at 11 a.m.

The announcement read: “In anticipation of the storm picking up pace later in the day, students will be dismissed at 11 a.m. We will follow our regular dismissal procedures.

“Bus service will be provided for students who take the bus every day. If there will be a change in plans for how your child should be dismissed today, please call to let us know as soon as possible. Thank you.”