Changing of the guard for The Tavern at the Shelter Island House

Caci, a North Fork Italian restaurant, is taking over The Tavern at the Shelter Island House in a partnership with the present owners.

The Tavern is to be renamed Caci Shelter Island.

The Shelter Island House Facebook page announced the plan. Co-owner Janet Rogler said there are more details to be worked out for the upcoming season.

“We can’t wait to bring a new world-class dining experience to the locals and guests of Shelter Island,” the owners said on their Facebook page about linking up with Caci.

“You will find a genuine love of all things cuisine,” the post said.

The new restaurant will undergo an “ambiance change,” the site says, “from al fresco to fireside and accompany the refreshed chic decor.”

Ms. Rogler and her sister, Suzanne Walsh, added a Bed & Breakfast last year to their holdings, opening up the former La Petite Maison on West Neck Road to accommodate additional patrons. Those who stayed at the B&B had full use of Shelter Island House amenities just around the corner.

Caci North Fork opened in September 2014 in a restored farmstead and has featured northern Italian cuisine.

It’s unclear whether Marco Pellegrini, the chef, will oversee both restaurants or someone will be brought in to handle the Shelter Island kitchen.

Menus have featured locally sourced food with dishes that change seasonally.

Ms. Rogler said more information on the partnership will be forthcoming, including an interview with the Caci principals.