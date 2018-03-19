Update: Possible home invasion in Silver Beach

STRINGER NEWS PHOTO Shelter Island Police Department officers on Oak Tree Lane in Silver Beach March 19.

UPDATE: Supervisor Gary Gerth told the Reporter Monday evening that the man who was the victim of a possible home invasion and discovered Monday afternoon was a retired minister in his late 80s or early 90s who lived on Oak Tree Lane near Shell Beach.

Mr. Gerth said he was told the man had been left tied up in the house for “three or four days.”

Police have not released the name of the victim.

“He’s in pretty tough shape” with serious injuries in Stony Brook University Hospital, the supervisor said.

A friend found him bound and injured and called 911.

The Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services requested a Suffolk County Police helicopter to airlift the victim to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The Reporter will post more information when it becomes available.