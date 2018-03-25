‘Who Art Thou?’ Exploring Judaism through art at Greenport Synagogue

A group of eight Jewish artists have come together in search of a deeper understanding, insight and connection to Judaism through their art in a multimedia exhibit entitled “Who Art Thou?” at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport. Through the guidance of Rabbi Gadi Capela, “Who Art Thou?” is a culmination of monthly presentations, discussions and Jud-aic interpretations at the synagogue.

The exhibition honors the late North Fork illustrator and sculptor Robert Strimban and runs through May 20 with an opening reception on Sunday, March 25 from 2 to 5 p.m. It is open to the public, all are welcome.

This assemblage of sculpture, painting, photography and quilting explores spirituality and Judaism through divergent methods. Pondering the transcendence between life and death, photographer Meryl Spiegel adds a spiritual dimension to her imagery by incorporating pastel figures into her landscapes, while painter Judith Kaufman Weiner renders the ascendency of the soul by manipulating spatial environments.

Painters Saul Rosenstreich and Debra Riva both search for spiritual connection — one through iconic representation, the other through abstract splashes of color. Quilter Roberta Garris seeks a greater understanding of Judaism through fabric and thread, whereas Cookie Slade connects to the universe through her nature photography.

The exhibit will also feature “The Rabbi,” a paper sculpture by Mr. Strimban nearly completed for the show prior to his death, which came suddenly on December 29, 2017 at the end of an illustrious career.

Irma Strimban will be displaying her clay sculpture, “Old Woman,” alongside her late husband’s unfinished piece. In 1986, the couple moved from their Chelsea brownstone to Cutchogue where their home is now filled with sculptures.

“As the sun moves from east to west, casting shadows and patterns within the work itself, a new sculpture is created with each passing hour,” said Mr. Strimban.

The gallery will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. and is located at 519 Fourth Street, Greenport. For details call (631) 477-0232.