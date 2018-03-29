2018 Easter Services on Shelter Island

Here’s a list of Holy Week and Easter services being held on Shelter Island for 2018:

Our Lady of the Isle Church

Holy Thursday, March 29: 7 p.m.

Good Friday, March 30: Morning Prayer, 9 am; Commemoration 3 p.m.

Holy Saturday, March 31: Morning Prayer, 9 am; Vigil, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 1: 8 and 10 a.m.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

Maundy Thursday Liturgy, March 29:

6 p.m.

Good Friday Liturgy, March 30: 7 p.m.

First Mass of Easter, Saturday, March 31; Holy Communion is after sunset; Vigil and Solemn Eucharist begins at 7:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 1: 8 and 10 a.m. (choral Eucharist)

Ecumenical Sunrise Service

Easter Sunday, April 1: Sunrise service at Goat Hill. 6 a.m. All are welcome.

Shelter Island Presbyterian Church

Maundy Thursday, March 29: Soup supper at 6 p.m., service at 7 p.m.

Good Friday, March 30: 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 1: 10:30 a.m.