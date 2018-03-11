11th Annual State of the Town Address

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island (LWVSI) will host its 11th annual State of the Town luncheon on Sunday, April 22 at the Ram’s Head Inn from noon to 2 p.m. It was announced last week by League President Lois Morris.

Town Supervisor Gary Gerth will address key issues facing the Island and will review challenges and opportunities the Island shares with its neighbors. He will also update Islanders on the status of legislative issues pending at the Town Board, including the medical center, the Japanese Bridge, Reel Point and short term rentals. Supervisor Gerth will also answer questions posed by those attending in a Q&A period following his remarks.

Tickets are $50 per person in advance or $55 at the door. There will be a cash bar, and a choice of prosciutto-wrapped chicken or black sea bass as an entrée.

Reservations and selection of entrée are required by Monday, April 16 and should be sent with checks to LWVSI at PO. Box 396, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. Details are available at LWVshelterisland.org.

The League welcomes all Islanders to participate in this community event.