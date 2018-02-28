You’re viewing an archive piece

Around the Island

Where in the World? Your friends and neighbors on the go!

By Reporter Staff

Elizabeth and Adam Abel visited the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco in December 2017. Of course, they brought along a copy of the Reporter as well.
Elizabeth and Adam Abel visited the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco in December 2017. Of course, they brought along a copy of the Reporter as well.

Last year, Tom Cassidy and his mother, Nancy traveled to Ireland. This picture with the Reporter was taken in front of a plaque recognizing Nancy’s father, Governor Hugh Carey. Gov. Carey’s grandparents were born in Hilltown, Ireland and the town erected this tribute (and some others) in a beautiful park right in the center of town about 30 miles north of Galway.
Last year, Tom Cassidy and his mother, Nancy traveled to Ireland. This picture with the Reporter was taken in front of a plaque recognizing Nancy’s father, Governor Hugh Carey. Gov. Carey’s grandparents were born in Hilltown, Ireland and the town erected this tribute (and some others) in a beautiful park right in the center of town about 30 miles north of Galway.

 

 