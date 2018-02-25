Shelter Islander Margaret Garrett awarded arts fellowship

Margaret Garrett of Shelter Island has been awarded a fellowship by the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts (VCCA). VCCA is located near Sweet Briar College in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains.

Ms. Garrett, a painter, will be one of 25 fellows focusing on their own creative projects at this working retreat for visual artists, writers and composers.

A typical residency ranges from two weeks to two months. Each artist is provided with a private bedroom, a private studio and three prepared meals a day. Other than meals, there are no schedules or obligations. This distraction-free atmosphere, as well as the energy that results from having two dozen visual artists, writers and composers gathered in one place, enables artists to be highly productive.

A wellspring of music, literature and the visual arts in the United States, VCCA provides residencies for artists during the most important and the least supported phase of their work: the creative phase.

According to a release from the organization, VCCA serves more than 350 artists a year (more than 4,000 since its inception), and is one of the nation’s largest year-round artists’ communities. VCCA Fellows have received worldwide attention through publications, exhibitions, compositions and performances. They have won major awards and accolades, such as MacArthur grants, Pulitzer Prizes, Guggenheim fellowships, National Book awards, and Academy Award nominations.

Founded in 1971, the non-profit VCCA is supported by grants and private donations. Learn more at vcca.com or call (434) 946-7236.