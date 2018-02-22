Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Justo H. Garcia Cerrato of Shelter Island was stopped on New York Avenue on February 14 and ticketed for speeding, 38 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Another speeding ticket was issued on February 17 to Aleksandr O. Malayev of Simsbury, Connecticut for driving 46 mph in a 30-mph zone on North Ferry Road.

On February 16, Matthew G. Morenzi of New York City was given a summons on Shore Road for driving with inadequate or no brake lights.

On February 17, William M. Meer of North Bellmore was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on New York Avenue.

Marvin D. Perez Pineda of Greenport was given two summonses on South Ferry Road on February 19 for using a cellphone without a hands-free device and for unlicensed operation.

ACCIDENTS

Paul H. Senzer of Shelter Island was driving northbound on South Ferry Road on February 18 when his vehicle hit a deer, causing estimated damages of under $1,000. The deer was put down by police.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a landlord/tenant dispute in the Center on February 13. The next day, police directed traffic while a tow truck removed a disabled vehicle on a Center roadway. On February 15, police conducted a 911 emergency lesson for a pre-K class.

Later, a caller reported an injured deer in a Center yard. Although the deer had a broken front leg, the animal control officer (ACO) told police that it was not necessary to put the animal down.

An officer also followed up on a telephone complaint — a caller had returned a missed phone call but the unknown person responding became angry and threatened to call the police. An officer called the number back a number of times with no response or message.

The sound of nearby gunshots was reported on February 17 by a Silver Beach resident. Police found people skeet shooting on Shell Beach; no further action was taken.

On February 18, police helped to serve a temporary order of protection in Hay Beach. The next day a South Ferry Hills caller reported the smell of gas in the residence; Shelter Island Fire Department Chiefs found negative problems. The ACO and police responded to a call about a deer stuck in a metal gate in Shorewood. The deer was set free; there was minor damage to the gate.

Later, a caller reported finding a counterfeit $20 bill at South Ferry.

During the week, police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center and radar enforcement in the Center and the Heights. An iPhone was reported lost and found; four residents had falls in their homes and were assisted by police; and police unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside.

AIDED CASES

Emergency Medical Services teams responded to an aided case on February 13; medical attention was refused. EMS teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 13, 14 and 18.