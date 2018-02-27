Shelter Island By the Numbers

20,860

Dollars for a grant the Water Quality Improvement Projects Advisory Board is recommending to match other funds needed to complete the new nitrogen-reducing bathroom facility at Wades Beach

2.02

Million dollars, the amount of Community Preservation Fund money from 2017 property purchases, the same as the town received the previous year

1

Shelter Island athlete, Joshua Green, who qualified to compete in the Winter Track State Championships on Staten Island March 3, the first Islander ever to qualify

147

People attended Friday night’s ‘Telling Project” at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor featuring stories told by Island veterans and Gold Star Mother Chrys Kestler

26,226

Catalogued books at the Shelter Island Library

5

Average number of participants at the library’s English as a New Language sessions