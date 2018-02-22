Shelter Island Calendar

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Fridays, 5:30 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Strawbees silliness, for school-age children. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

The Modern Genius, “Art and Culture in the 19th Century.” An art history course offered by Otis College of Art and Design through Kadenze. 5:15 to 6:45 p.m., library. Meets Thursdays through March 29 (no class March 8). Free, but registration required. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Wii U, young adults play favorite games. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Lenten dinners, St. Mary’s Church is hosting a supper program on Fridays during Lent called “Listen: Prayer in a Noisy World,” based on a book by Rueben P. Job. Light meal served at 6 p.m. with discussion to follow. A 40-day guidebook accompanies the program. Call the church office to reserve or for details, (631) 749-0770.

Third annual Battle of the Brains, teams of three or four match wits with their neighbors. Moderated by Bob DeStefano. 7 p.m., library. Register at the circulation desk. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Mashomack Point hike, annual exploration of Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge, opened just once per year for a guided walk. 1 to 4 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Dress warmly. Rain date, Sunday, February 25, 9 a.m. to noon. Call (631) 749-4219 to reserve.

Shakespeare in Community, a discussion of “Twelfth Night,” led by Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Songs of faith and peace, with Linda Bonaccorso. 3 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Admission free but donations welcome. (631) 749-0805.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Mystery Monday Book Club, meets to discuss “The Cold Dish” by Craig Johnson. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Family game night and pizza, a night of classic and new board games for all ages. 5:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

February 22: Community Housing Board meeting, 7 p.m.

February 26: WAC, 7 p.m.

February 26: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

February 27: Town Board, work session, 2:30 p.m.

March 1: WQIPA Board, 6 p.m.

March 2: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

March 3: Village of Dering Harbor, Board of Trustees, 10 a.m., Village Hall

March 6: Grants Committee, 8:30 a.m.

March 6: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.