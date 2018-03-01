Update: School closed tomorrow

Update: Shelter Island Library Director announced that the library will be closed today due to the anticipated heavy snow forecasted for the East End.

Original story:The Shelter Island School District announced at 5 p.m. today that all classes and activities have been canceled for tomorrow, Thursday, January 4 due to the impending snowstorm.

In a statement, the district said that “the roads are expected to be quite dangerous so please be safe if you need to be out and about. If you are able to stay home, please enjoy this unexpected day off with your family — and stay warm!”