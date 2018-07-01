You’re viewing an archive piece

Around the Island

Let it snow!

By

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO In keeping with the season, the library recently hosted a story and a craft where children made paper snow globes. Among those taking part were, from left, Nadine Maleh and daughter Harlie Becker, library youth services director Anthony Zutter, and Nadine and Delphine Pelletier.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO In keeping with the season, the library recently hosted a story and a craft where children made paper snow globes. Among those taking part were, from left, Nadine Maleh and daughter Harlie Becker, library youth services director Anthony Zutter, and Nadine and Delphine Pelletier.