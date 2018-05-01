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Going down the Goat in style

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BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Race you to the bottom. The Dougherty family and their best friend at Goat Hill
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
Race you to the bottom. The Dougherty family and their best friend at Goat Hill.

The day after the blizzard was an opportunity for fun and family at Goat Hill Friday.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO All together now. The Reardon family and friends chain-sledding down Goat Hill Friday.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO All together now. The Reardon family and friends chain-sledding down Goat Hill Friday.