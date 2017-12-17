Weekly Calendar: December 7 — December 17, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

Needlepointing Christmas ornaments, a workshop for senior citizens sponsored by the Senior Smarts Program. 9:30 a.m. to noon, Senior Center. $5. Space is limited, register a (631) 268-5723.

Pearl Harbor Day Dinner, by Freddy Ogar. 6 p.m., American Legion Hall. $20 ticket reservation preferred. Call (631) 749-1180.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

Friday Night Dialogues, a panel of Island residents share unique holiday memories. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

“Polar Express” pajama party, for families. Watch the movie and enjoy cocoa and cookies afterwards. 1 to 3:30 p.m. Youth Center. $2 per person. (631) 749-0309.

Mashomack Holiday Reception, at Bass Creek Cottage with caroling. 2 to 5 p.m. Mulled cider, eggnog, and good cheer amid festive decorations. Nature craft activity for kids. Reserve at mashomackpreserve@tnc.org or (631) 749-4219

Christmas tree lighting, benefits Historical Society. Bake sale, refreshments, ornament and cookie decorating, carolers, photo booth with Santa. 4 to 6 p.m. The Chequit.

Celebration and retrospective, featuring the abstract paintings of Harald Olson. On view from 7 to 9 p.m. at the studio of David Rankin, 126 South Midway.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

65th annual “Tea & Tree” celebration, for Sylvester Manor Educational Farm members, donors, volunteers and sponsors. Traditional tea service and holiday treats accompanied by lively music. 1 to 3 p.m. Sylvester Manor. Call (631) 749-0626 for details.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

PTSA Holiday Boutique, family shopping for school kids, Shelter Island School during school hours.

Virtual reality workshop, adults learn to use computer, headset and sensors to become immersed in a virtual 3-D world. Noon. Library. Register at circulation desk. (631) 749-0042

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13

Holiday concert, grades 8 to 12. 7:30 p.m. Shelter Island School auditorium.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14

Holiday concert, grades Pre-K to 7. 7 p.m. Shelter Island School auditorium.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

“Paint by Sticker”, create calendar of masterpieces, one sticker at a time. 10 a.m. Library. $5 materials fee. Sign up at circulation desk. (631) 749-0042

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

Holiday Extravaganza, with visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. 1 p.m. Library.

Coffee and coloring for adults, color away stress while enjoying complimentary refreshments. 1 p.m. Library. (631) 749-0042

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

Christmas with Santa, Shelter Island Fire Department. 1 p.m. Center firehouse.

Annual holiday concert, presented by the Shelter Island Community Chorus. 3 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. All are welcome. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

December 7: Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

December 8: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

December 11: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

December 11: Library Board, 7 p.m., library community room

December 11: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

December 12: Election of fire commissioner, 6 to 9 p.m., Center firehouse

December 12: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

December 12: Planning Board, 7:30 p.m.

December 13: Town ZBA, hearing, 7:30 p.m.