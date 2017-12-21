Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Ryah M. Diresta of Shelter Island was arrested December 12 and charged with 11 counts of grand larceny in the 3rd degree. She was held overnight and arraigned the next day in Southold Town Justice Court, where she was released on $5,000 bail.

“Through the investigation, it was learned that the defendant did take monies via A.T.M. transactions on the accout of another person,” Shelter Island Police Detective Sergeant Jack H. Thilberg said in a written statement.

ACCIDENTS

While responding to a fire emergency call around 2:50 a.m. on December 13, volunteer Andrew A. Reeve of Shelter Island lost control of his vehicle in snow and ice and hit a utility pole in the parking area at the town dock off Bridge Street. Damage to the driver’s side front end of the vehicle was estimated in excess of $1,000.

No one was injured.

Around 4:30 p.m. on December 14, Charles O. Binder of Shelter Island was hit by a deer while traveling eastbound on Smith Street. The deer did not survive but there was no damage to the vehicle.

Ian Weslek of Shelter Island was driving southbound on North Ferry Road at Manwaring Road around 6 p.m. when a deer ran in front of his vehicle, causing damage in excess of $1,000 to the center and passenger side front of the vehicle. The deer did not survive.

Charles H. Stark of Shelter Island reported to police that it appeared someone had struck his vehicle while it was parked on Clinton Avenue near Chequit Avenue on December 14, causing damage to the driver’s side of the car in excess of $1,000.

While driving down a steep grade on Hillside Drive in snow around 7 p.m. on December 15, Lloyd J. Amster of Scarsdale slid and struck a utility pole causing damage to the driver’s side mid-section of the vehicle in excess of $1,000. A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team responded and found the driver free of injury.

Around 10 p.m., Devon R. Treharne of Southold attempted to stop on an icy patch of Ram Island Drive and slid off the roadway into a utility pole, causing damage to the front bumper in exess of $1,000.

On December 16, an officer on patrol struck a deer on a Center roadway causing minor damage to the side front bumper.

Anna M. LaRocca of Smithtown was driving northbound on South Ferry Road near Heritage Drive around 4:20 p.m. on December 17 when a deer ran out from the woods into the passenger side front bumper of the vehicle, causing damage in excess of $1,000.

Forrest S. Compton of Shelter Island was backing out of parking space at the Chase Bank on North Ferry Road on around 11:45 a.m. on December 18 when his foot slipped off the brake and his vehicle struck the bank’s sign and a large tree. Damage to the rear end of the vehicle exceed $1,000.

SUMMONSES

Michael A. Ietta of Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey was ticketed on West Neck Road on December 16 for speeding 50 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

OTHER REPORTS

Police officers assisted when a person reported overboard was rescued by a North Ferry crew from icy waters off Crescent Beach the morning of December 15 .

Around 9 a.m. on December 13, a caller reported smelling gas at a Ram Island residence; gas service workers were on the scene making repairs.

Around 2:20 a.m. on December 14, a caller walking his dog reported a strong smell of smoke. The responding officer confirmed smoke and a strong odor of fuel in the area. The building was evacuated. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and determined the oil burner had malfunctioned causing smoke conditions.

A UPS driver reported finding a disoriented woman at the end of a Hay Beach driveway on December 15. The responding officer assisted the person back to her residence and found she was uninjured.

Also last week: a small dog was reported missing; a buoy washed ashore; doors or windows blowing open were blamed false burglary alarms and wind likely was the cause of a brief cable/internet outage and smoky conditions in a restaurant due to a chimney puff-back; a Silver Beach resident was advised to trim a branch dangling on a a cable wire; and officers dispatched an injured raccoon, looked for an injured deer, dispatched an injured deer, and advised hunters not to enter a posted property.

Reports of suspicious activity included people walking in the dark with flashlights, someone coming unbidden onto a porch and a person walking in the Center.

AIDED CASES

A SIEMS team transported an aided case to Eastern Long Island Hosptial on December 16.