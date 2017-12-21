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Around the Island

Happy Holidays! Photos of events from around town

By Reporter Staff

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BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | On December 17, Santa came to the Shelter Island firehouse in the Center to celebrate Christmas with some fans, including, from left, Evelyn Michalak and mom Meghan, Noah Lava and William Plock.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | The 4th annual menorah lighting took place at sundown on December 17 in front of the Shelter Island Police Station. Rabbi Berel Lerman led the ceremony with help from Father Peter DeSanctis.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | The 4th annual menorah lighting took place at sundown on December 17 in front of the Shelter Island Police Station. Rabbi Berel Lerman led the ceremony with help from Father Peter DeSanctis.

 

ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO | Songs of the season were in the air last week as students of Shelter Island School presented their holiday concerts. First up on December 13 were students in grades 8 through 12, including the high school chorus which sang ‘Mele Kalikimaka’ while wearing Hawaiian leis
ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO | Songs of the season were in the air last week as students of Shelter Island School presented their holiday concerts. First up on December 13 were students in grades 8 through 12, including the high school chorus which sang ‘Mele Kalikimaka’ while wearing Hawaiian leis
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | On December 14, grades pre-K to 7 took the stage at Shelter Island School to show off their musical prowess. Pictured are the young performers in the band and chorus.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | On December 14, grades pre-K to 7 took the stage at Shelter Island School to show off their musical prowess. Pictured are the young performers in the band and chorus.

 

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Tthe Shelter Island Community Chorus performed its annual holiday concert on December 17 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The chorus performed a selection of Christmas songs and music was also offered by the church’s handbell choir, and musicians on violin and trumpet.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Tthe Shelter Island Community Chorus performed its annual holiday concert on December 17 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The chorus performed a selection of Christmas songs and music was also offered by the church’s handbell choir, and musicians on violin and trumpet.

 

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Sylvester Manor’s Gatehouse shop has been open for extended hours in advance of Christmas. Over the weekend, David Kriegel (right) stopped in to do a little holiday shopping with help from Gatehouse employee Kimberly Atkins. The Gatehouse is open again this weekend for last minute gifts — hours are Saturday, December 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, December 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Sylvester Manor’s Gatehouse shop has been open for extended hours in advance of Christmas. Over the weekend, David Kriegel (right) stopped in to do a little holiday shopping with help from Gatehouse employee Kimberly Atkins. The Gatehouse is open again this weekend for last minute gifts — hours are Saturday, December 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, December 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance at the library on December 16. The ‘Holiday Extravaganza’ also included the reading of a holiday story by Mollie Numark. Above, the Clauses decorated cookies with, from left, Juliana Medina, Mae Brigham, Emiline and Annabelle de Bure, Lily Brigham and Mary Dwyer.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance at the library on December 16. The ‘Holiday Extravaganza’ also included the reading of a holiday story by Mollie Numark. Above, the Clauses decorated cookies with, from left, Juliana Medina, Mae Brigham, Emiline and Annabelle de Bure, Lily Brigham and Mary Dwyer.