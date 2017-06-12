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Around the Island

Fall’s last gleaning

By Reporter Staff

ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO Sylvester Manor Educational Farm held a ‘gleaning’ at the Windmill Field on December 3. Community members came to scour the field and harvest the last of the farm’s late fall crops before the farmers put the field to bed for the winter.
ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO
Sylvester Manor Educational Farm held a ‘gleaning’ at the Windmill Field on December 3. Community members came to scour the field and harvest the last of the farm’s late fall crops before the farmers put the field to bed for the winter.