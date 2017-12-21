Calendar: December 21, 2017 — January 5, 2018

EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21

DIY snow globes, get crafty for the holiday. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22

Shelter Island Library, closed today and tomorrow, December 23, as the youth area moves downstairs and the adult non-fiction books move upstairs. Library also closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23

Sylvester Manor Gatehouse, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also open Sunday (Christmas Eve) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. These are the last open days for 2017.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24

Children’s Christmas Pageant, be seated by 3:45 p.m. with pageant to begin at 4 p.m. before Christmas Eve mass. Our Lady of the Isle Church.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 25

Community Christmas Potluck, turkey, ham, sides and desserts provided. If you can, bring a dish to share. 2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church Parish Hall. Call (631) 749-0770 for transportation or meal delivery.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27

Sensory exploration, dress for a mess and spend time with your child playing in multiple sensory and tactile stations. 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28

Winter book bingo, 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29

Friday Fun: Anime Club, watch and discuss favorite anime shows over a light snack. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Movie at the Library, “When Harry Met Sally” written by Nora Ephron and starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. Directed by Rob Reiner. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30

Shakespeare in Community, a discussion on “Julius Caesar.” 12:30 p.m., library. Facilitated by Becky Cole. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, JANUARY 1

Library closed, for New Year’s Day.

Full moon walk, take three-mile walk through the woods and view first full moon of 2018. 5:30 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. Call (631) 749-4219 to reserve.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 2

An exhibit, colored pencil artwork by Bernie Gillespie on view in January, library community room. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5

Friday Night Dialogues, “Living on the Coast in a Changing World” by Mashomack Preserve director Jeremy Samuelson. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

December 21: Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

December 28: Annual Town Meeting, 1 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gym.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m., American Legion/Youth Center. $5.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, open Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday (Christmas Eve) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Route 114 at Manwaring Road. Last open weekend in 2017.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25. (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. Free in December with a non-perishable food item for the food pantry. $5/class beginning in January.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.