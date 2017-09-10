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Around the Island

Where in the World: Your friends and neighbors on the go!

By Reporter Staff

Keepers of the Light: The 14 winners of the Gift of Life lighthouse stay prize collected their reward at the Whitehead Lighthouse in Maine in September. Naturally, a copy of the Reporter managed to follow along. Pictured are (on porch from left), Archer Brown, Pat and Elaine Clifford. Lower level, standing, from left, Phyllis Wallace, Jane and Frank Fowler,Jackie Smith, Suzanne Louer, Jean Dickerson, Flo Hosp, Pat and John Hauser. Seated are Cathy Driscoll and Glen Whelplye.
Keepers of the Light:
The 14 winners of the Gift of Life lighthouse stay collected their prize at the Whitehead Lighthouse in Maine in September. Naturally, a copy of the Reporter managed to follow along.
Pictured are (on porch from left): Archer Brown, Pat and Elaine Clifford. Lower level, standing: Phyllis Wallace, Jane and Frank Fowler,Jackie Smith, Suzanne Louer, Jean Dickerson, Flo Hosp, Pat and John Hauser. Seated: Cathy Driscoll and Glen Whelplye.