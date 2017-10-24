Reporter death notice: Joseph Napolitano

Joseph Napolitano passed away on Tuesday, October 24.

The family will receive guests at 21 Brander Parkway on Friday, October 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The funeral is scheduled for the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 28, at noon followed by a reception at the American Legion Post.

Contributions may be made to the Shelter Island Gift of Life Foundation. P.O. Box 532, Shelter Island Heights, New York 11965.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Reporter.