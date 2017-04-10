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No more training wheels!

By Reporter Staff

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO September 20 was a big day for Vivian Denny, who mastered her bike at Wade’s Beach without training wheels for the first time. Looking on with pride was Dad, Joe Denny, and Mom, Julie Fanelli Denny, with Tin Tin the family dog.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO September 20 was a big day for Vivian Denny, who mastered her bike at Wades Beach without training wheels for the first time. Looking on with pride was Dad, Joe Denny, and Mom, Julie Fanelli Denny, with Tin Tin the family dog keeping pace. Our Bev Walz was there to capture the life-changing moment.

 