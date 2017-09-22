Youth Group on a mission

Members of the Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group recently went on their third annual Mission Trip. Eight youth group members along with their leaders Bryan Knipfing and Kate Davidson worked at a house in Greenport where they cleared out shrubs in order to make room for a wheelchair ramp. At another house in Southold, they cleaned out an old barn.

The Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group is open to all Shelter Island students in grades 8 to 12. The group meets Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Welcome Center at Camp Quinipet. All students are welcome. For more information, email director Bryan Knipfing at shelterislandyg@gmail.com.