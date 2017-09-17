Who’s new? Gianna Sofia Felten, that’s who

William and Jacquelyn Felten are delighted to announce the birth of their second child, Gianna Sofia Felten.

She arrived August 8, 2017 at 10:14 a.m. at Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, weighing 6 lbs., 11 oz. and measuring 19 inches long.

The proud grandparents are Anthony and Barbara Borrello of Silver Beach and Bill and Carol Felten of Rockville Centre. She is the fifth grandchild for both Mr. and Mrs. Borrello and Mr. and Mrs. Felten.

Gianna Sofia joins her big sister, Valentina Rose.