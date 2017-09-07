What’s Happening: September 7, 2017

PADDLE FOR THE PECONIC

The 4th annual Great Peconic Race is Saturday, September 9 with the start and finish at Wades Beach, and a party at the beach following the race.

The Great Peconic Race (GPR) is for elite, intermediate and novice paddlers. An open water, 19-mile paddle race circumnavigating Shelter Island, participants can expect open bay conditions, which may include strong currents and a variety of wind and wave conditions. All paddle crafts are welcome.

There will also be a 9-mile course halfway around the Island, Paddle Diva’s “Diva 3 Mile” course and new this year, a special kids sprint race at Wades Beach at 1 p.m. Recreational paddlers are welcome to compete in all races, although it’s recommended that advanced paddlers compete in the 19 mile race.

Registration begins at Wades Beach at 7 a.m. with the first racers taking off at 8:30 a.m. The beach party begins in the afternoon and includes lunch, beer, wine and music. It supports local marine habitat restoration by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Registration for the 19- and 9- mile courses is $125. The Diva 3-mile course is $90, all of which include the party. The cost for the party alone is $75.

To register for the Great Peconic Race go to – paddleguru.com. Note that beach Party tickets will not be available the day of the race.

BACK TO SCHOOL BBQ

Ready to kick the year off right with classmates, teachers and family? The annual “Back to School BBQ & Potluck” is Friday, September 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island School playground/softball field. Sponsored by the PTSA, the event includes a DJ, dancing and a raffle as well as a students vs. teachers kickball game.

Bring your own drinks, chairs or blankets and a dessert or side dish. Admission is free/ PTSA annual memberships will be available at the door.

ART WORKSHOP

Create art in nature with artist Linda J. Puls who runs a two-day Plein Air workshop at the Smith-Taylor Cabin to benefit the Taylor’s Island Foundation.

The workshop takes place Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $100, including transportation to Taylor’s Island.

The workshop is open to ages 18 and up of all skill levels. To register, contact Linda at seapulse@optonline.net or call (631) 749-0049.

LET’S DANCE

Love to dance? On Monday, September 11, Alexandra Binder, a certified dance instructor, offers 10-weeks of “Beginner Ballroom & Latin Social Dance Lessons” through the Town’s Recreation Department.

Perfect for people who have never had formal lessons as well as those who may need a refresher, no partner is necessary.

The class, for ages 16 and up, meets at the Youth Center on Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m., through November 13. The fee is $150 and participants must commit to all 10 lessons.

To register, contact Recreation Director Bethany Ortmann at the Youth Center at (631) 749-0309.

WOMEN’S CLUB MEETS

The Shelter Island Women’s Club meets Tuesday, September 12 at noon at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.

The guest speaker will be cartoonist Peter Waldner. All are welcome to join the group and a monetary donation or non-perishable item for the food pantry would be appreciated.

Coming up

SI ASSOCIATION TURNS 50

When the Shelter Island Association formed, Nelson Rockefeller was governor and the Shelter Island Town budget was $200,000. Town priorities included bridges to the mainland, the acquisition Mashomack forest, and splitting the five East End towns into a separate county.

On Saturday, September 16, the Shelter Island Association celebrates its golden anniversary with a gathering from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Hall. The organization brings together the Island’s neighborhood associations and other community members to work for the advancement of the best interests of the Island.

Wine and refreshments catered by Marie Eiffel will be served. To reserve, visit shelterislandassociation.org.

SEAMUS EGAN BY THE CREEK

In 2017, Seamus Egan, founding member of the seminal band Solas, is touring for the first time ever as The Seamus Egan Project. On Saturday, September 16 at 5 p.m., the group performs a Creekside Concert at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Bringing along friends and musical guests, Mr. Egan will introduce fans to a sampling of his immense and influential catalog of music, including new pieces he’s never recorded or performed live. You’ll hear tunes from his groundbreaking album, “When Juniper Sleeps,” which was the impetus for the formation of Solas, as well as a tour through the 20-year recording career of this iconic band. Joining him will be Moira Smiley, who concert-goers may remember as the vocalist with Jayme Stone’s Lomax Project which performed last fall at Sylvester Manor. When not leading her own group, Moira Smiley & VOCO, Ms. Smiley tours with Indie artist tUnE-yArDs, The Lomax Project and Billy Child’s Laura Nyro Re-Imagined.

This is the final concert of the Manor’s summer season, and as an added bonus, will be followed by a contra dance in the tradition of “Plant and Sing,” featuring Ed Howe and Bennett Konesni’s band Drive Train. Tickets for The Seamus Egan Project are $30 in advance ($35 at the door). Call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org to purchase. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Across the moat

A NIGHT WITH A MEDIUM

Medium Jim Fargiano will be featured in an event on Friday, September 8 from 7 to 10 p.m. at American Legion Post 803, 51655 Route 25 in Southold. Refreshments will be served. Hosted by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, tickets are $55 with cash bar and 50/50 raffle. Call (631) 477-2110 or visit eventbrite.com to purchase online.

RUSSIAN A CAPPELLA IN EAST HAMPTON

Lyra, an a cappella St. Petersburg-based vocal collective, will perform a program of sacred and ancient music of the Russian Orthodox church at East Hampton’s First Presbyterian Church, 12 Main Street, on Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m.

The ensemble will sing works by Russian masters of the 18th through 20th centuries and Russian folk songs. Although the Russian Orthodox Church has inspired vocal music of incredible beauty, that music is rarely sung by stateside ensembles. In addition to the language barrier, few singers can navigate the complex modal harmonies without accompaniment.

Lyra produces a pure a cappella sound that can both fill intimate spaces and drop to an edge-of-your-seat whisper. The ensemble’s impeccable coordination and clear harmonies through the most complex polyphony showcase the unique flavor of Orthodox music. Their traditional dress and singing of jaunty folk tunes will leave everyone wanting more. There is a $20 suggested donation. Call (631) 324-0711 for more information.

BENEFIT WALK/RUN

A “5K Family Walk/Run” to benefit the Eastern Long Island Hospital’s Behavioral Health Services takes place on Sunday, September 10 at Breeze Hill Farm & Preserve, 31215 County Road 48 in Peconic. Check in at 8 a.m. with start time at 8:45 a.m. Online registration is available at elih.org through 3 p.m. on Friday, September 8th.

HELPING WILDLIFE

Living on the East End, we share this beautiful area with all kinds of wild-life. But when wildlife gets into trouble, what should we do?

According to Dr. Bill Zitek, the first consideration should be: “Does this animal need help and if so how can it best be helped?”

On Friday, September 8, Dr. Zitek, a retired veterinarian who practiced in Southold for 38 years, presents “So, You’ve Found A Baby Bird!” a talk for the North Fork Audubon Society. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Peconic Community Center, 1170 Peconic Lane.

Dr. Zitek has found the treating of injured wildlife to be a greatly rewarding part of his practice. He will discuss some of his experiences handling and treating wildlife, how this part of the profession has evolved over the years and what you can do to help an injured bird or animal.

For more information call (516) 526-9095 or contact info@northforkaudubon.org. All are welcome.

TOUR FOR FOODIES

Peconic Land Trust’s 11th annual North Fork Foodie Tour is Sunday, September 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning at the Agricultural Center at Charnews Farm, 3005 Youngs Avenue, Southold. Participants can choose from 20 different locations on the self-guided tour, including local farms, vineyards, and food producers and enjoy tours, cooking demonstrations, talks, and tastings. Part of this annual self-guided tour organized by the North Fork Reform Synagogue. For more information and a list of participating locations, visitnorthforkreformsynagogue.org or call (631) 722-05712. The cost is $25. Children under 12 are free. Tickets also available that day at any of the Foodie Tour locations.

THEINERT GOLF TOURNAMENT

The annual golf tournament to benefit the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund returns on Monday, September 18 to the Vineyards Golf Club in Riverhead. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. including continental breakfast. Tournament runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. including barbecue lunch. Dinner reception and auction follows at 5 p.m. with open bar and raw bar (cocktail Hour and dinner only ticket available).

The cost of the tournament is $225 for individual golfers or $900 for a foursome. To register visit josephjtheinertmemorialfund.org.